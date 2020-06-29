Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: What your business should do to reopen safely

With Gov. John Bel Edwards’ extension of phase two on June 22, we must inform ourselves on what steps we should take by going to Open Safely. With up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines, this government website will help you stay compliant by informing business owners on: limitations, occupant capacity, and social distancing rules based on business. These constant changes in regulation will also affect an employer’s ability to keep employees up-to-date on labor laws with an emphasis on remote workers. While remote workers aren’t in the office, they must also be able to access the same labor law publications as in-office employees. If you’re an employer looking for help in order to stay compliant with labor laws, please contact us.