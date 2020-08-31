Workforce Tip of the Week, sponsored by Spectrum Employee Services: Can I reduce a salaried employee’s pay for half a day?

As a general rule, if an exempt employee performs any work during the workweek, they must be paid their full salary. If an employee takes off one or more full days for a social event, then a deduction from their salary would be permissible. A half day, however, does not qualify for a deduction. That said, if the employee has paid time off (PTO) available, you could deduct from that bank of hours for a partial or full-day absence.

