Work underway on first LNG train for Woodside’s $17.5B Louisiana terminal

Woodside Energy says work on the first liquefied natural gas train at its $17.5 billion LNG terminal in Calcasieu Parish is 20% complete, Energy Tech reports.

With 900 workers on site, the project is expected to produce 16.5 million metric tons of LNG annually by 2029, with capacity to reach 27 million. CEO Meg O’Neill calls the terminal a “game changer” that positions Woodside as a global LNG powerhouse.

The project highlights Louisiana’s role in fueling America’s surge to become the world’s top LNG exporter, supported by record natural gas production from shale plays. LNG is created by chilling gas to minus 260°F, making it stable for shipment to global buyers who regasify it for power and industrial use.

Woodside has already sold a 40% stake in its infrastructure unit to Stonepeak and continues talks with other investors to broaden equity participation in Louisiana LNG LLC.

