Woodside signs $17.5B Louisiana LNG supply deal with Turkey’s BOTAS

Woodside Energy has secured a long-term deal with Turkey’s state-owned BOTAS to supply about 4.25 million tons of LNG annually, primarily from its massive Louisiana export facility now under construction in Calcasieu Parish, The Center Square reports.

The $17.5 billion project, slated to start operations in 2030, will have capacity to produce 16.5 million tons per year. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar calls the deal the start of a broader strategic partnership spanning regions. Woodside executives say the agreement, backed by the Turkish and U.S. governments, also deepens Turkish-American energy ties while boosting security of supply.

The deal comes as the Trump administration promotes expanded U.S. energy exports under a $750 billion agreement with the EU. Woodside has also lined up supply commitments from Germany’s Uniper, Malaysia’s Petronas and China Resources Gas, positioning Louisiana LNG as a cornerstone in global energy trade.

Read the full story.