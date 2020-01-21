Women are dominating in Baton Rouge public relations 

Men might still outnumber women in most industries, but there’s one where women have reigned supreme for years, both nationally and locally: public relations.

Women hold around 59% of PR management roles and 63% of PR specialist positions, according to 2018 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And, like most of the country, Baton Rouge is home to mostly female PR pros, who create and execute narratives for a variety of local companies, agencies, nonprofits and other institutions.

Why are women so drawn to those jobs here? Perhaps a better question: Why wouldn’t they be?

For some, following the booming career path is a no-brainer, with the PR manager sector growing at a faster rate than the overall economy.

“Many managers are making six figures in a time when women get paid a fraction of men for the same work,” says Stephanie Malin, recently hired to run PR for a local corporation after working for LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication. “All women should look at the bottom line and figure out how they can make their careers work for them.”

The field allows for flexibility, adds Malin, by focusing on a skill set rather than a particular industry, making it easy for workers to avoid being “pigeonholed” and pivot from one type of company, nonprofit or client to another.

