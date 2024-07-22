With price hikes easing, the Fed may soon stop calling inflation ‘elevated’

U.S. central bank staff and policymakers began calling inflation “elevated” in the fall of 2021 after three months of price hikes above the Fed’s targets.

The elevated inflation description remains in the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee’s policy statement nearly three years later, but could be scrubbed following the Fed’s policy meeting next week, Reuters reports.

Downgrading how inflation is described to something milder than elevated could also lead the Fed to edit the other key sentence in its current policy statement: That rates would not be cut until officials “gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent.”

Fed staff members have already made an internal shift, the minutes of recent U.S. central bank policy meetings show.

During last December’s meeting, with available data showing inflation at 3%, central bank staff said inflation “had eased over the past year but remained elevated.” But at the meeting the following month, with PCE inflation having dipped to 2.6% in December, the elevated description was missing from the staff report. The staff said only that inflation “remained above 2%” after falling “markedly over the course of the year.”

