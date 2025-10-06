With Louisiana leading the way, US LNG exports set a record in September

U.S. liquefied natural gas exports reached a record 9.4 million metric tons in September, surpassing the previous high of 9.3 million in August, The Center Square writes.

According to LSEG, Louisiana led the surge, accounting for 61% of total shipments, with Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass terminal alone exporting 32 cargoes.

Texas contributed about 31% of national exports, while smaller volumes departed Virginia and Georgia. Industry leaders credited both global demand—particularly from Europe and Asia—and the Trump administration’s energy policies, which have streamlined permitting and expanded export capacity at Louisiana’s Commonwealth, Venture Global, and Sempra Energy facilities.

Bloomberg data shows 81 LNG tankers left Louisiana ports in September, representing two-thirds of U.S. shipments. Europe remained the top destination, receiving 66% of total exports, followed by Asia at 17%. Louisiana’s energy sector leaders say the state’s LNG dominance continues to drive job creation and reinforce its role as the nation’s energy export hub.

