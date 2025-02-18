With housing affordability squeezed, this apartment trend is surging

Entering 2021, there were 12,100 office-to-apartment units in the U.S. conversion pipeline. Fast-forward to 2025, and that figure is now 70,700—an increase of 484% in just four years, Fast Company reports.

“This significant increase highlights the evolving nature of America’s cities that are driven by shifts in living preferences and changes in work habits,” writes RentCafe in a recent report. “As office spaces are reimagined to meet the demand for housing, it’s clear that adaptive reuse is playing a key role in reshaping urban landscapes.”

According to RentCafe, the office-to-apartment unit pipeline accounts for 42% of the 169,000 units currently being converted from commercial properties into apartment units. It’s followed by hotel-to-apartment (22%), factory-to-apartment (11%), and warehouse-to-apartment (6%).

