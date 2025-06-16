With an eye toward economic development, Gov. Landry travels to Paris

Gov. Jeff Landry and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois are leading a Louisiana delegation to the International Paris Air Show this week, according to LED.

The annual International Paris Air Show is the world’s largest gathering of aerospace professionals. Louisiana has had a presence at the trade fair for nearly two decades, though this is Landry’s first time attending as governor.

The goal of the trip, per LED, is to “strengthen economic ties, attract new investment and showcase the state’s growing role in global industries.” The Louisiana delegation will engage face-to-face with French companies and highlight the state’s current wave of investment, which Landry has described as “historic.” One of the priorities of LED’s new strategic plan is growing the state’s aerospace and defense sectors.

This isn’t the first international economic development trip that Landry and company have embarked on. In October, the governor and a group of state economic development officials traveled to South Korea to meet with business executives and government leaders.

In March, South Korean automaker Hyundai announced its plans to build a $5.8 billion steel plant in Ascension Parish. The deal likely took shape during the South Korea trip.