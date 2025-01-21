Winter storm forces portions of I-10 and I-12 to close

The winter storm currently blanketing the Capital Region with snow has forced portions of Interstates 10 and 12 to close, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s real-time traffic map.

As of this morning’s publication deadline, the following stretches of interstate were closed:

I-10 eastbound and westbound from Interstate 49 to La. 415

I-10 westbound from Highland Road to the I-10/I-12 split

I-12 westbound from Airline Highway to the I-10/I-12 split

The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 110 have also been closed.

On Monday, DOTD Communications Director Rodney Mallet told Daily Report that his agency pretreated both I-10 and I-12 in an effort to avoid any closures but that nothing could be promised. The agency is encouraging the public to regularly check 511la.org to stay up to date on road closures.