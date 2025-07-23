Will Oak View Group continue to develop arenas?

The chair and CEO of Denver-based Oak View Group, the final firm in consideration to develop LSU’s new $400 million arena, was indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice less than two weeks ago. Tim Leiweke, the indicted executive, is accused of participating in a “bid-rigging” scheme tied to the development of the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Leiweke has stepped down as CEO, and OVG President Chris Granger has taken over his position. But now comes LSU’s $400 million question: Will OVG continue to develop arenas?

That question is at the heart of a recent Sports Business Journal piece on what OVG’s future might look like in the wake of Leiweke’s indictment and departure as CEO.

First, it’s important to note that Leiweke may have already been on his way out at OVG. In OVG’s press release announcing his departure, Leiweke offered the following: “The board and I decided that now is the right time to implement the succession plan that was already underway and transition out of the CEO role.”

Rumors had been swirling for some time that Leiweke was looking to establish his own family office, and that private equity firm Silver Lake, which backs OVG, was mapping out his exit for him after pushing him to slow down acquisitions and focus on operations and a return on investments.

Sports Business Journal’s Bret McCormick writes that whether OVG will continue to develop arenas is “one of the biggest strategic questions” facing OVG, its board and its investors.

“If there truly was a planned transition,” McCormick writes, “then the anointment and ascension of Granger—an operator, not a developer—might hint at the answer: It appears Silver Lake wants OVG to lean into its 16-service offering and stabilize itself after a decade of acquisitions and breakneck growth.”

It might not be a coincidence that OVG’s $10 billion arena and resort project in Las Vegas appears to have flatlined, according to McCormick. LSU, for its part, says the future status of its arena project will be informed by a “due diligence review.”

Read the full Sports Business Journal piece here. A subscription may be required.