State lawmakers will not overturn Gov. Jeff Landry’s vetoes from the last legislative session, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

More than 80% of members of the House and nearly 85% of the Senate submitted forms indicating they did not want to hold a veto session.

Even if they didn’t attempt to hold a veto session, conservative legislators have complained about Landry’s vetoes from the past session. The governor rejected 27 bills and a handful of individual items out of three state budget bills.

