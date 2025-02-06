Will hosting the Super Bowl bring NOLA the economic boon the NFL promises?

The Super Bowl’s impact on the economy of host cities is often vastly overstated, according to independent research, but the game is bringing a boon to certain New Orleans businesses that are not typically associated with football, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Florist Brent Bogan, with Herbivore Floral Designs, says he’s seen a 100% increase in business due to the Super Bowl with contracts for seven corporate clients this week totaling nearly $100,000.

“We have events going on at Le Pavillon, [The] Misi, Jolie, Capitol on Baronne and a few other dinners and events around the city—all corporate clients who are wining and dining their clients,” Bogan says.

Herbivore typically sees almost no business this time of year, he says, so the Super Bowl brought a welcome change in pace for the business and others who work in event décor.

The Super Bowl is also providing a boost to the rideshare and car service industry. David Rivera, a driver for a luxury transport fleet, has been busy this week shuttling corporate clients to various events.

“It makes one wish New Orleans should host a Super Bowl every year,” Rivera says.

