Wielding more tariff threats, Trump hones in on a new target

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the U.S. would impose tariffs on “external” agricultural products starting April 2, his latest threat to impose trade barriers on imported goods, Bloomberg reports.

“To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States,” the president wrote Monday in a social media post.

It’s currently not clear which products would be affected or if there would be exceptions. It’s also unclear if his plan is part of the previously announced effort to enact so-called “reciprocal” tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners.

Trump has already imposed 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports and says he will also pursue duties on a wide range of sectors, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber and copper—all in what he says is an effort to protect national industries and boost American manufacturing.

