Why your website may be working against you

In today’s digital-first world, your website is often the first—and sometimes only—interaction a potential customer has with your business.

But despite investing in slick designs or clever taglines, many companies still get the fundamentals wrong. Poor user experience, slow loading times and vague messaging can quietly drive visitors away before they ever engage.

To help local businesses avoid these pitfalls, Business Report sat down with Brian Rodriguez, founder and president of Baton Rouge-based digital marketing agency Gatorworks.

One of the most common website mistakes that business owners make is focusing more on themselves than the problems they can solve for their customers.

“Your website shouldn’t just be all about how great you are,” Rodriguez says. “It should speak directly to the challenge your customer faces and how your company can guide them toward the right solution.”

Read the full story for more of Rodriguez’s insights on the most common mistakes he sees companies making online as well as simple, strategic fixes to turn your website into a high-performing business tool.