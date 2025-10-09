Why white-collar workers are increasingly looking to organize

Union membership may be at a record low, but white-collar workers are breathing new life into organized labor, The Washington Post writes.

Nearly 70% of Americans now approve of unions, and federal data shows union election petitions have doubled since 2021. As automation and layoffs chip away at job security and prestige, professionals in tech, law and other high-paying industries are reconsidering collective action.

Tech employees at Google, Kickstarter and Microsoft’s Bethesda studio have all unionized in recent years, while legal professionals face new uncertainty from AI’s rapid integration. Labor experts say the erosion of traditional career paths is sparking a movement to protect compensation, stability and dignity in knowledge work.

“Unionization is a really important part of the way we need to address AI’s implementation,” says Harvard’s Benjamin Sachs.

