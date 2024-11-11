Why veterans face tougher challenges in launching startups

Many veterans who’ve started small businesses tell a similar story: Their military service prepared them mentally for the task, but they were at a disadvantage when it came to the financial part.

“Vetrepreneurs”—veterans that start small businesses or startups—own nearly 2 million small businesses that employ 5.5 million people in the U.S., according to the Small Business Administration. They take in about $1.3 trillion in revenue annually. Their numbers have shrunk, however, as the veteran population has aged. In a 2023 report, the SBA found veteran ownership declined from 11% of businesses in 2014 to 8.1% in 2020.

Veterans enter the business world prepared with skills they gain in the field like leadership and problem-solving. But they haven’t had a chance to build up credit or savings that civilians have had more time to do. That can cause problems because banks use that information to approve loans. Not to mention the mental toll it takes to transition from military life to civilian life.

According to data from business coaching nonprofit SCORE, about one-third of veteran businesses have limited access to capital or lack financing.

Read the full story.