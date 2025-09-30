Why US sales of new vehicles are exceeding expectations

U.S. new car sales are outperforming expectations despite economic uncertainty, boosted by consumer fears of higher prices from tariffs and the phaseout of federal EV tax credits, CNBC writes.

Cox Automotive raised its 2025 forecast to 16.1 million vehicle sales, up from between 15.6 million and 15.7 million, aligning with estimates from J.D. Power and Edmunds.

Sales are running 4.6% above last year, supported by a strong stock market and policy-driven incentives, though analysts expect momentum to slow in the fourth quarter as credits expire and tariffs further raise costs.

General Motors has gained the most market share this year, followed by Toyota, Hyundai and Ford, while smaller automakers including Nissan, Volkswagen, Subaru, Tesla and Stellantis have lost ground. Analysts note that larger automakers with broad product lines are best positioned to capture demand. Industry Q3 sales figures will be released next week, with earnings reports to follow in late October.

