Why this lawsuit could force Gov. Landry to start over on his tax reform efforts

A legal challenge to a sweeping constitutional amendment backed by Gov. Jeff Landry could derail his broader tax reform agenda, raising questions about the future of his signature fiscal policies, The Center Square reports.

Two teachers and a pastor filed the lawsuit, which challenges the legality of House Bill 7—now known as Amendment 2—a measure that would dramatically rewrite Louisiana’s tax and budgetary policies.

The plaintiffs argue that the amendment violates state law by misleading voters and bundling a disparate set of policy changes into a single ballot measure.

The case could determine whether Landry’s tax reforms—crafted in response to longstanding complaints about Louisiana’s tax structure—move forward or have to start over. Landry has promoted the amendment as a necessary step toward economic growth and stability, framing it as a tax cut that will make Louisiana more competitive.

Read the full story.