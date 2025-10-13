Why these Baton Rouge banks are in a Lone Star State of mind for growth

Two Baton Rouge community banks are making big moves westward—namely in Texas.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, there’s b1Bank, which has been steadily growing its Texas footprint for years.

What started with a single Dallas loan production office in 2017 has since grown into a network of 18 Texas branches, or nearly one-third of the bank’s total branches. B1Bank’s recent acquisitions of Texas Citizens Bank in Houston and of Oakwood Bank in Dallas gave it a solid foothold in the state’s two largest metro areas.

Then there’s Investar Bank, which has followed a similar path of expansion through acquisition. The bank first entered Texas in 2019 with its acquisition of Mainland Bank in Texas City, south of Houston, and that move was followed by a larger one this year: a proposed $83.6 million acquisition of First National Bank in Wichita Falls, north of Dallas.

The deal, which is expected to close late this year or early next, will give Investar seven new branches in Texas and bring its Texas assets to roughly $1.7 billion, or 36% of its total assets.

But what exactly is it about Texas that’s drawing Louisiana banks across the border, and what comes next for b1Bank and Investar in the Lone Star State?

