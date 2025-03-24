Why the US could see a 10% drop in income tax revenue this year

Senior tax officials are bracing for a sharp drop in revenue collected this spring, The Washington Post writes.

A growing number of people and businesses are spurning filing their taxes or paying their already-owed taxes, tax experts are warning.

Treasury Department and IRS officials are predicting a more than 10% drop in tax receipts this year, as compared to last year. That’s an estimated $500 billion lost in federal revenues—the IRS collected $5.1 trillion last year.

“The idea of doing that in one year, it’s hard to grapple with how meaningful of a shift that represents,” says Natasha Sarin, president of the Yale Budget Lab and a former senior Biden administration tax official.

What’s behind the drop? Officials are blaming changing taxpayer behavior coupled with President Donald Trump’s rapid demolition of parts of the IRS.

Read the full story.