Why the Trump administration is dropping a high-profile case in Louisiana

The Trump administration has told a federal court that it will drop a Biden-era case against a chemical manufacturer accused of contributing to increased cancer risks in a predominantly Black community near its Louisiana plant, The New York Times reports.

The Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a notice of stipulation of dismissal in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana, indicating it plans to close a case against the Denka Performance Elastomer plant in LaPlace.

The move ends one of the Biden administration’s most high-profile efforts to ensure that poor and minority communities were protected from disproportionate levels of toxic pollution. It had filed the lawsuit after regulators determined that the plant’s emissions of chloroprene, a likely carcinogen, were contributing to health concerns in an area with the highest cancer risk of any place in the United States, and demanded the facility reduce its pollution levels.

The Department of Justice did not respond to requests for comment about why it was dropping the case, while environmental advocates have called the decision shameful.

