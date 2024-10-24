Why the Louisiana BCI approved these ITEP renewals despite noncompliance

Louisiana’s Board of Commerce and Industry convened this week to review a series of applications and renewals for various economic incentive programs, including the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, The Center Square reports.

One of the standout cases was the ongoing noncompliance of Gator Millworks, a luxury appliance manufacturing company. The company has struggled to meet job creation requirements under ITEP rules but received leniency from the board due to the nature of its challenges and changes to the ITEP criteria.

Chad Foster, president of Gator Millworks, explained the company’s difficulties in maintaining its workforce, citing competitive pressures from other industries offering higher wages. Despite this, Foster notes that the company has come close to meeting payroll thresholds and is one position away from compliance.

Board members pointed to the company’s efforts in the community, including bringing local high school students into the facility. Members of the Livingston Parish City Council also came to the company’s defense, detailing Gator Millworks community engagement and development.

Though Gator Millworks did not meet its job creation targets, the board approved the company’s renewal with no penalty.

“This is the exact example of a business that deserves leniency,” one board member remarked.

