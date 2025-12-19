Why the final days of the year matter more to your team than you think

As the year winds down, many teams limp into January exhausted rather than energized.

A new Harvard Business Review essay argues that the problem isn’t how organizations start the year—it’s how they end it.

Chaotic year-end scrambles can distort how employees remember the entire year and drain motivation before the next one even begins.

To help ease teams into the new year, executives should consider a “Team Wrap-Up Week” in the final stretch of December, designed to close lingering gaps, reduce stress and create a sense of real completion.

By treating year-end like a strategic pit stop rather than a sprint, organizations can protect energy, reduce burnout and set up teams to return from the holidays focused, clear-headed and ready to perform.

