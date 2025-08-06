Why the CEO of Chevron is telling employees to toughen up

Chevron is undergoing a cultural and strategic overhaul as it faces fierce competition, political headwinds and investor skepticism, The Wall Street Journal writes.

CEO Mike Wirth, frustrated by what consultants called a “too nice” workplace, told employees to toughen up—calling for accountability, faster execution, and uncomfortable conversations about underperformance. The shake-up follows a scathing McKinsey report and lagging stock performance compared to ExxonMobil.

Chevron is cutting 8,000 jobs by 2026 to save $3 billion and just closed its $53 billion acquisition of Hess, a high-stakes deal Exxon tried to block over prized assets in Guyana. The oil giant also relocated its headquarters from California to Texas, symbolizing a shift from its collaborative West Coast roots to a more aggressive, performance-driven mindset.

Chevron is leaning into its relationship with the Trump administration, securing favorable rulings on Venezuela operations and embracing nationalist rhetoric. Wirth says the company is now laser focused on delivery, innovation and staying competitive in a shifting energy landscape.

