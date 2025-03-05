Why the boom in multifamily construction isn’t translating into more availability

New apartment construction hit a record high last year, but getting a rental is becoming more challenging, CNBC reports.

Last year, developers completed close to 600,000 multifamily units, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That is the highest level since 1974 and a 34% increase from 2023. New York City, Dallas and Austin, Texas, led in the number of new rentals.

On a national level, rental competitiveness rose at the start of this year because a growing number of renters aren’t moving, according to RentCafe’s Rental Competitiveness Index.

Lease renewal rates rose to 63.1% in the early part of this year, compared with 61.5% in the early part of last year, according to RentCafe. Much of that is likely due to higher mortgage rates and elevated prices in the for-sale housing market.

Apartment occupancy is also holding firm at 93.3%, slightly higher than at the beginning of last year.

Based on data presented at last year’s Trends seminar, vacancies in the Baton Rouge area rose to 5.57% in 2024 from spring 2023’s 4.77%. It was still slightly lower than the historical norms of 6% to 7%. Quoted rentals increased 2% from 2023 to 2024 after rising 10% from 2021 to 2022.

The total new rental supply in Baton Rouge from 2015 to 2024 was 13,930 units, roughly 60% greater than the pace of construction for the preceding decade.

Nationwide, rents increased 0.3% in February, the first monthly advance in rents following six consecutive months of declines, according to ApartmentList. Rents are expected to rise throughout the summer. However, rents are still 0.4% lower than in February 2024.

The national median rent has now fallen below its August 2022 peak by 4.6%, or $67 per month. The typical rent price is still 20% higher than in January 2021.

Read the full article.