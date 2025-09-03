Why some business leaders stop hearing the truth, and how to remedy it

When leaders rise through the ranks, they often become more insulated from the truth on the ground—and that gap can cost organizations dearly.

A recent column in Fast Company draws on both personal experience and leadership case studies to show how incomplete or filtered feedback can erode trust, stifle innovation and even lead to reputational failures. The author recounts how, as a college student, she discovered systemic failures in campus maintenance by bypassing broken processes—an early lesson in why leaders need unfiltered insight.

The piece outlines why employees guard executives from reality—fear of consequences, desire to please, organizational distance and time scarcity—and offers strategies for breaking through.

The takeaway: Effective leaders must deliberately seek out truth, reward candor and stay connected to the front lines if they want to build resilient, innovative organizations.

