Why seven students were arrested at the LSU presidential search meeting

Seven LSU students were arrested during a presidential search committee meeting Wednesday after exceeding their allotted time for public comment, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Gabriella Juarez, affiliated with Students for a Democratic Society, was removed by LSU Police when she continued speaking past the three-minute limit allotted for public comment. Juarez and six others denounced the committee as illegitimate and accused members of serving Republican Gov. Jeff Landry’s interests.

Her removal sparked outrage among about 15 supporters, who shouted at police and followed them outside the LSU Foundation building. Several students blocked a police car from leaving with Juarez, leading to six additional arrests for obstructing a roadway.

Juarez was charged with disturbing the peace. The meeting resumed after the arrests. LSU officials have not yet commented.

Read the full story.