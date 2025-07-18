Why recent college grads might want to look for jobs in smaller metros

Job-hunting grads may want to rethink big cities, The Wall Street Journal writes.

A new ADP study suggests that smaller metros like Raleigh, North Carolina; Baltimore; Austin, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; and Milwaukee offer stronger prospects for recent college graduates, thanks to better hiring rates, decent salaries and lower living costs.

Researchers analyzed payroll data for over 5 million young workers, adjusting wages for affordability and weighing job availability requiring degrees.

Raleigh ranked No. 1, driven by its research institutions and tech employers like Cisco and Red Hat. Milwaukee benefits from Eli Lilly’s $3 billion expansion and an active startup scene. In Baltimore, Morgan Stanley and Lockheed Martin are helping fuel local job growth. Austin remains attractive for its tech and semiconductor jobs, despite higher housing costs. Birmingham, home to growing health care and finance sectors, rounds out the top five.

In contrast, larger cities like Atlanta; Portland, Oregon; and Charlotte, North Carolina; saw declines in rankings as entry-level hiring slowed and real wages lagged after accounting for cost of living.

