Why mortgage rates are continuing to climb

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. rose for the second week in a row to its highest level since mid-July, reflecting a recent jump in the bond yields that lenders use as a guide to price home loans.

The rate rose to 6.85% from 6.72% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. One year ago, the rate on a 30-year mortgage averaged 6.61%.

The average rate is now the highest it’s been since the week of July 11, when it was at 6.89%. It dipped as low as 6.08% in September—a two-year low—and as high as 7.22% in May,

Most economists forecast the average rate on a 30-year mortgage to remain above 6% next year, with some including an upper range as high as 6.8%. That range would be largely in line with where rates have hovered this year.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners seeking to refinance their home loan at a lower rate, also rose this week. The average rate increased to 6% from 5.92% last week. A year ago, it averaged 5.93%, Freddie Mac said.

Read the full story.