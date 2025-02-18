Why many Louisianans are embracing Trump’s rebranding of the Gulf

While President Donald Trump’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico has proved an incredibly controversial one, Louisiana residents who live and work closest to the body of water have enthusiastically embraced its new name, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

That’s because many of them believe “Gulf of America” is not only a more appropriate name but will also help give Louisiana’s coastal communities a much-needed economic boost.

Sonya Douglas, a Dulac resident whose husband and son work on tugboats that transport products for energy companies operating in the Gulf, says the name change is indicative of Trump’s commitment to prioritizing working class people and Gulf oil production.

Politics also play a role. A national poll from Marquette University Law School in Wisconsin found that 71% of people oppose the change, but that opposition comes overwhelmingly from Democrats and independents. Republicans, meanwhile, favor the new name by 59%, and Louisiana leans heavily Republican.

The Louisiana seafood industry also welcomes the name change, feeling it will help hold back the influx of foreign shrimp flooding American markets.

Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.