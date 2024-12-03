Why many government IT workers feel unprepared for AI use

A recent survey of state and local executives finds that 38% feel their agencies are not ready to use AI, although 53% are developing policies to govern its use, Route Fifty reports.

That’s according to a recent survey by the Public Technology Institute. By contrast, 46% of those surveyed say they are somewhat prepared to use AI, while 9% say they are fully prepared.

Respondents’ top three concerns surrounding generative AI’s impact on government tech workers are security, privacy issues and the lack of necessary skills.

