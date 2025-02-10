Why Louisiana won’t get its allocated federal money for EV charging stations

President Donald Trump has suspended all federal funding, including money for Louisiana projects, that he considers part of a wider “scam” to force people to buy electric vehicles, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Congress allocated $73 million to Louisiana in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as part of its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. At Trump’s direction, the Federal Highway Administration issued a memo Wednesday to suspend the program and withhold any money that hasn’t already been spent.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development was slated to disburse the dollars among local companies to build EV charging stations along the state’s interstate corridors. Businesses interested in building the stations would be able to compete for the money, with DOTD issuing grants to cover up to 80% of the project costs.

Louisiana was lagging behind most states in rolling out its NEVI grant program, but state transportation officials managed to launch it just before Trump took office this year and had begun accepting grant applications.

