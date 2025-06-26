Why Louisiana is uniquely vulnerable to cuts in Trump’s megabill

As Congress races to finalize a sweeping budget bill ahead of the July 4 deadline, Politico spotlights the alarm growing in Louisiana.

The proposed legislation—central to Donald Trump’s policy agenda—includes deep cuts to Medicaid and food assistance, sparking bipartisan concern in Louisiana, where nearly 35% of residents rely on Medicaid and 1 in 5 depend on SNAP benefits.

While House Speaker Mike Johnson has championed the bill in Washington, Republican lawmakers back home warn the cuts could shutter rural hospitals, slash jobs and leave vulnerable residents without access to basic care. State officials estimate Louisiana could lose $4 billion in Medicaid funding, triggering emergency budget sessions and widespread service reductions.

Despite its strong conservative lean, Louisiana’s unique dependence on federal aid has leaders from both parties pleading for revisions before the bill hits the Senate floor. The state Legislature—controlled by a GOP supermajority—has already passed a resolution opposing Medicaid cuts.

Read the full story.