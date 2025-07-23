Why Louisiana is joining a conservative higher education accrediting body

Louisiana is joining six other Southern states in forming a new, conservative-led college accrediting body, bypassing long-established education standards, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Gov. Jeff Landry announced the move Tuesday via executive order, which aligns Louisiana with a broader regional effort—including Florida, Texas, and Georgia—to seek U.S. Department of Education approval for the Commission for Public Higher Education, a proposed alternative to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, Louisiana’s current accreditor.

Landry has created a new task force to develop a road map for implementing the new accrediting system and piloting dual accreditation for Louisiana schools. The effort is rooted in conservative backlash against traditional accreditors’ requirements around diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, and resistance to political influence in higher education.

If approved, the new commission could challenge the dominance of legacy accreditors, though it must still clear a key federal hurdle: gaining recognition to allow its accredited schools to access federal student aid.

Read the full story.