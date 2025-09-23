Why Louisiana businesses will pay less in 2025 unemployment taxes 

Louisiana businesses will see unemployment tax savings in 2025, while jobless workers face tighter restrictions, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Employer contributions dropped about 9% this year, from roughly $98 to $89 per employee, thanks to a healthier state trust fund. At the same time, maximum weekly benefits inched up from $275 to $282—a modest gain that adds just $84 to $140 annually for eligible workers.

But a 2024 law sharply reduced the duration of benefits, capping support at 12 weeks when unemployment is under 5%—down from the traditional 26 weeks. That means annual support will now range between $3,384 and $5,640, compared to the previous $7,150.

Another law taking effect Dec. 31 requires five documented weekly job searches, up from three, and allows disqualification for missing interviews.

Supporters say the measures incentivize work, while critics argue Louisiana’s unemployment benefits are already among the nation’s lowest, offering little cushion for job seekers.

