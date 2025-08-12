Why John Fredian’s Cavendish Energy put roots down in Louisiana

Several years of research and development led John Fredian’s small team at Cavendish Energy to develop an efficient, low-cost and scalable hydrogen production method, working from an Illinois laboratory and offices in Chicago and Fort Worth, Texas.

But as Business Report writes in its latest issue, it turned out that Louisiana was the perfect market.

Cavendish has since moved its headquarters to Baton Rouge and recently received a $200,000 proof of concept grant from LSU’s FUEL, or Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, partnerships.

Fredian also established a relationship with Baton Rouge-based Riverland Industries, a toll processor already in the business of distributing aluminum oxide—Cavendish’s main byproduct. It’s a win-win to set up the company’s first facility on Riverland’s site, Fredian says.

“It was natural to strike an agreement with them,” he says. “We’re bringing a new domestic source of alumina. It makes the perfect relationship.”

