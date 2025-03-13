Why isn’t there a statewide flood forecasting system?

At a recent Amite River Basin Drainage & Water Conservation District meeting, members asked about the possibility of statewide application of a flood warning system, The Center Square writes.

At the meeting, the city of Central showcased its flood warning system, which is being hailed as groundbreaking for the community that experienced significant flooding in 2016.

Civil engineer Stokka Brown shared that Louisiana’s flood forecasting system would require multiple models tailored to different watershed sizes.

Because no single model can accurately predict flooding across the entire state, larger-scale models—such as those used in the Watershed Initiative—would be necessary for broad predictions, while smaller, stream-specific models will provide local accuracy.

A model for the Amite River Basin, for example, wouldn’t provide precise data for smaller streams in central Louisiana, so separate models will be needed for major waterways like Ward Creek and Bayou Fountain.

