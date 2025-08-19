Why flexibility alone isn’t keeping women in the workforce

By their mid-30s, many women raised on the promise of “having it all” instead face what Wharton professor Corinne Low calls “the squeeze,” Bloomberg writes.

Time-use data shows women hit a peak in child care and housework demands just as their careers require greater investment, leaving many exhausted, sidelined or forced into lower-paying roles. Men, by comparison, see only a minor impact.

In her forthcoming book, Having It All, Low argues this crunch reverberates well beyond the toddler years, with career penalties persisting even after children grow. Studies show companies hesitate to promote women—sometimes even those without children—due to assumptions about maternity leave.

Parenting pressures, paired with unpredictable work schedules, deepen the divide: One U.S. study found mothers of young children would give up nearly 40% of wages to avoid erratic hours. Low says employers can help by offering predictability, not just “flexibility.” Until men shoulder more housework, she adds, women will continue to pay the price.

