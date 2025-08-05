Why ExxonMobil’s hydrogen megaproject in Texas is now in jeopardy

ExxonMobil could hit the brakes on what would be the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen plant, citing reduced federal incentives under President Trump’s new tax and spending plan, Bloomberg writes.

The Baytown, Texas-based project, once touted as a climate-forward investment, may not move forward unless the company sees a clear path to profitability. CEO Darren Woods said on Friday that the company won’t commit billions without firm buyers, especially given the high cost of hydrogen and a narrowing window for claiming critical 45V tax credits, now set to expire in 2028.

ExxonMobil’s broader low-carbon portfolio—which includes plans to produce ammonia, capture carbon, power AI data centers with low-emission gas, and extract lithium—may also face delays amid shifting economics and market uncertainty.

Still, the energy giant says it plans to invest $30 billion in low-emission projects through 2030, positioning itself for a post-oil future. But as Woods warns, returns must come first: “These things don’t all move in a straight line.”

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.