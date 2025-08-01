Why ExxonMobil is reassessing its M&A strategy

After losing an arbitration battle to block Chevron’s $53 billion acquisition of Hess, ExxonMobil is scouting for its own oil patch deals, The Wall Street Journal writes.

CEO Darren Woods says ExxonMobil isn’t interested in buying for scale alone—it’s looking for acquisitions that enhance long-term value, like its $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources in 2023.

The comments come as both ExxonMobil and Chevron reported weaker second-quarter earnings due to falling oil prices and rising global output. ExxonMobil’s $7.1 billion in profits marked its lowest in more than three years, though it still beat analyst expectations. Chevron’s earnings fell 44%, missing the mark.

Chevron’s legal win over ExxonMobil clears the way for its Hess deal to proceed—solidifying its position in Guyana and boosting long-term growth prospects. Despite political uncertainty and new tariff threats under the Trump administration, ExxonMobil says it remains committed to reducing emissions in key areas like the Permian Basin.

Both companies remain aggressive on shareholder returns, with ExxonMobil on track to repurchase $20 billion in stock this year.

