Why economists say Louisiana’s economy is stalling

Louisiana’s economy shrank by 1.7% in the first quarter of 2025, posting the worst GDP performance in the Southeast, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Despite the new federal data, economists say the state isn’t in a recession yet—but it’s not far off. National GDP also dipped for the first time since 2022, driven by weak consumer spending and lingering tariff-related disruptions. Sectors like minerals, construction, and finance were among Louisiana’s hardest hit.

While core inflation remains moderate, food and restaurant prices are up across the state, contributing to rising costs. Wages are still outpacing inflation, but personal income and spending declined in May, raising red flags.

The state’s labor market is a bright spot, with job levels finally recovering to prepandemic highs. However, economists warn that ICE raids and a stagnant population could limit future gains, particularly in construction. Analysts expect second-quarter GDP data—due later this month—to offer more clarity on whether the current slowdown is a temporary blip or something more lasting.

