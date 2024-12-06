Why drivers may have to wait even longer for a new Mississippi River bridge 

A $280 million tax-reform shift in House Bill 10 will redirect vehicle sales tax revenue to Louisiana’s general fund, delaying infrastructure projects like the Interstate 49 expansion and a new Mississippi River bridge in the Baton Rouge area.

This decision, aimed at offsetting income tax revenue shortfalls, suspends planned investments in the Transportation Trust Fund’s construction subfund for two years, The Center Square reports.

The Mississippi River bridge project was set to receive substantial funding starting in 2024-2025 but now faces a timeline setback of at least two years.

