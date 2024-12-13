It took an act of Congress to fix LSU’s mail problems

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill to consolidate LSU’s ZIP code in an effort to fix the university’s chronic lost mail problems, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The measure was included in a bill that addresses some U.S. Postal Service ZIP code issues in 14 other states.

The primary ZIP code for LSU—70803—will be expanded to include parts of the 70802, 70820 and 70808 mail zones. Only buildings and facilities from those ZIP codes that belong to LSU are proposed to be added into 70803.

Currently, the core of campus, including the parade grounds, the quadrangle and the student union, all fall in 70803. But as LSU physically grew, the ZIP code didn’t grow with it.

“We have tried working with USPS for years to get Montz their own ZIP code, and to consolidate the balkanized ZIPs that fit in and around LSU. Simple, right? Wrong,” U.S. Rep. Garret Graves says in a news release. “The confusion of missing and disjointed ZIPs means that retirement checks, important documents and parish administration gets delayed, misdirected and confounded.”

