Why Corporate America can’t hang up its landlines 

While most households have traded traditional landline telephones for cellphones, in the business world, landlines are still thriving, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Hotels, hospitals, stores, customer service call centers and corporate offices across the country are still heavily reliant on these phones, commonly called “landlines,” although many have moved from antiquated copper wire systems to digital systems.

Cost, convenience and, in some cases, regulation and liability concerns have extended the landline system’s viability as an option. Research firm Synergy Research Group estimates the market for IP phones was worth about $1.3 billion globally in 2024.

“It’s a critical business,” says Zee Hussain, senior vice president of global enterprise solutions at AT&T.

You’ll see these phones in front-of-house everywhere from hospitals to restaurants, Hussain says. They’re even critical in financial institutions, he adds, where they can help companies better log, record and track calls for regulatory compliance.

Cisco is selling fewer landlines to corporate knowledge workers than it once was, says Snorre Kjesbu, senior vice president and general manager of collaboration, employee experience technology at the company. But key areas such as building receptions and hotels keep a consistent demand for the tech.

