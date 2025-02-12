Why Chevron is laying off 20% of its workforce

In an effort to reduce costs and raise profits, oil and gas giant Chevron plans to trim its global workforce by 15% to 20% by the end of the year, Bloomberg reports.

The company employed 46,500 people at the end of 2023, meaning the cuts could affect as many as 9,000 employees. Recently, the company moved its headquarters from California to Houston, Texas, and is targeting $2 billion to $3 billion of structural cost reductions by next year.

“Chevron is taking action to simplify our organizational structure, execute faster and more effectively, and position the company for stronger long-term competitiveness,” Vice Chairman Mark Nelson says in a statement released Wednesday.

Chevron has underperformed its competitor Exxon Mobil Corp. for the past three years, struggling to match its rival’s production growth while commodity prices rallied after the pandemic.

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.