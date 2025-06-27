Why catering companies want you back in the office

As more companies call employees back to the office, the catering industry is seeing a resurgence, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Corporate events like training sessions, team-building activities and holiday parties are driving demand, helping the industry rebound from a pandemic-era slump. Revenue fell from $65 billion in 2019 to $53 billion in 2021 but surged to over $70 billion in 2023, according to Technomic. This year, growth is expected to outpace the broader food-service sector, fueled largely by corporate spending aimed at reengaging office workers. However, the pandemic also introduced new competition. Fast-casual restaurants that began offering drop-off or pickup catering to stay afloat during the pandemic are now vying for market share. These chains benefit from name recognition and physical storefronts, posing a challenge to traditional caterers.

To stay competitive, experts say caterers must highlight the personal touch and customization they offer—services that set them apart from mass-market restaurant fare.

