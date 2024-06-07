Why are you burned out?

According to the World Health Organization, “burnout” comprises three dimensions: sustained feelings of exhaustion, feelings of personal inefficacy and increased mental distance from one’s job.

In a recent Harvard Business Review article, author Rebecca Zucker suggests nine questions to ask yourself under each of those categories to help you find out what’s actually causing your burnout.

For example, if you struggle with sustained feelings of exhaustion—”a sense of utter depletion or fatigue that comes from being over-extended for a prolonged period of time without adequate or regular recovery periods”—you should ask yourself:

What one or two things have been most exhausting or stressful for me?

What has been stopping me from getting adequate rest or taking regular breaks?

What energizes me that has been missing from my work or my life?

Read more from Harvard Business Review.