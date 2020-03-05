Why are there so few events at the Raising Cane’s River Center? 

Few songs fire up a crowd in the Capital Region like Garth Brooks’ classic rendition of “Callin’ Baton Rouge.” Yet, on the country music star’s 2017 world tour, he bypassed the city for which his chart-topping single was named, playing, instead, for five consecutive nights in Lafayette.

Officials with the Raising Cane’s River Center and local tourism leaders offered a couple of explanations for the snub: The 10,000-seat arena in the River Center—the only local venue potentially large enough to have accommodated Brooks with enough available dates—is too small to compete for a major concert with Lafayette’s 13,000-seat Cajundome or New Orleans’ 17,000-seat Smoothie King Center.

Besides, they said, Baton Rouge’s proximity to New Orleans all but ensures it will be overlooked when top performers come to the region.

While no doubt true, a growing number of city and civic leaders are increasingly weary of the excuses—because it’s not just on the arena side that the River Center continues to underwhelm.

Over the past five years, the facility as a whole—which includes the arena, an exhibition hall, a performing arts theater and two garages—has seen a slide in the number of events it hosts. In 2019, there were 14% fewer than in 2018 and 37% fewer than in 2017.

The facility also continues to lose money—a little less than $1 million a year on average over the past five years. While 2019 and early 2020 have showed a significant improvement in stemming the tide of red ink, that’s primarily because of cost cutting and increased food and beverage revenue—not more business coming to town.

Frustrating to some officials is that back in the early 2000s, a study suggested Baton Rouge could grow its convention business if downtown had 1,000 hotel rooms in walking distance to the River Center. The hotels got built, with public-dollar help through tax incremental financing, but—as downtown hotel owners privately grumble—the convention groups haven’t materialized to the extent that was anticipated.

