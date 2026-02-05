Why AI won’t drive innovation without the right skills 

As generative AI becomes embedded in everyday workplace tasks, many employers are betting it will unlock higher levels of creativity with staff. New research suggests the payoff is real—but uneven, Harvard Business Review writes.

A recent study finds that AI boosts creativity primarily for employees with strong metacognition, or the ability to plan, monitor and refine their own thinking. While AI can rapidly expand access to information and reduce cognitive load by handling routine tasks, not all workers use those advantages effectively.

Employees who reflect on AI outputs, question assumptions and iterate on ideas see measurable creative gains. Others who accept AI’s first response at face value see little benefit.

The findings challenge the assumption that simply rolling out AI tools will spark innovation.

Instead, researchers argue organizations must pair AI adoption with training that builds metacognitive skills and encourages thoughtful, strategic use.

For leaders, the message is clear: AI can amplify creativity, but only when employees are equipped to engage with it critically rather than passively.

Read the full story from Harvard Business Review. A subscription may be required.